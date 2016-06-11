Fort Sill celebrates military and family

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) -The Lawton Fort Sill community has always shown appreciation for the military, and Saturday was no different.

Families and friends gathered on Fort Sill to show their appreciation for the military and the success of the Lawton/Fort Sill area. The event included four hours of free lunch, mini golf, paddle boats and enjoying some time on the lake. More than 1,000 civilians and military family members come to the event every year to enjoy Fort Sill and honor those who serve our county.

"Every event we have, they'll get a big community showing. I think that's great for Fort Sill and soldiers,” said Specialist Antoine Lowery.

Lowery has served in the military for four years and had to miss this day last year because he was deployed, but this year was much different.

"I always wanted to give back to my county and to do that every day then to have a day that they give back to us, that's great. I think that's very special and important to us,” said Lowery.

The coordinator of Fort Sill commercial sponsorship and advertising program, Logan Ralston, says this event is all about the community coming together.

"We want them to take pride in what they do and being a part of a military family. Being a part of a community that has so many ties with the installation,” said Ralston.

Lowery says he's fortunate to be in such a great place with people who make days like today possible for his family to enjoy.

"This is a great day. We just came out of the field this week, so I wanted to get out and have a good time with my kids, so we came by here to enjoy ourselves. Got on the canoes, kids got in the water for a little while, listened to some great music and had some food,” said Lowery.

