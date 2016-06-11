Marlow Fire Department hosts fundraiser

MARLOW, OK (KSWO) – Saturday, the Marlow Fire Department hosted a car show to raise money for the community.

People from all across the area came out to look at cool cars, eat food and hang out with others in the community.

Marlow Fire Chief Ryan Hall said the money raised today is actually not used to fund the fire department. He said the money is injected right back into the community throughout the rest of the year. Hall said giving that help to the community is extremely important for the department.

"Giving back to the community is big to us because we have such good support throughout the community” Hall said, “so anytime we have a chance to help out the community that's what we want to do and that's what we do this for, just to kind of pay back."

Hall said the event raised about $1,800. He said the department will now meet to decide how to that money will be spent in the community.

