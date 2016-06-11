Farmer's market hosts dog day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Saturday, the Lawton Farmer’s Market hosted the third annual “Dog Days at the Market”.

The public was invited to bring their four-legged friends out to the market this morning to shop with them. There were also veterinarians on hand offering half-priced vaccinations for all dogs.

Doctor Catrina Black was one of those vets. She said getting your dogs vaccinated is extremely important.

"It's always easier and cheaper to prevent a disease than it is to treat a disease” Black said. “By the time they get it, you've got to go through medications that are hard on the body and you've got to pay that expense and there's that risk to their health that is totally preventable."

Black says she loves doing events like this where they can get out and interact with the community. There were also several other dog-related booths set up, including one where dogs could do paw-print paintings.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.