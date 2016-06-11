Rescue crews work to find lost hiker - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rescue crews work to find lost hiker

Wichita Mountains Rescue (Source KSWO) Wichita Mountains Rescue (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Local officials responded Saturday night to rescue a man who fell and was stuck in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

The Lawton Police Department, Medicine Park Police Department, Lawton Fire Department and the Comanche County Sheriff's Department are all worked together to rescue the man.

Reports came in Saturday afternoon of a man who was hiking, fell in between rocks and was unable to free himself.

Authorities had been searching for the man since at least 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon before finally finding him around 7:30 tonight. Officials said they got right to work trying to free him but because of where he was stuck they struggled to reach him.

Officials do not believe the man suffered any major injuries.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

  • WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:52:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:39:15 GMT

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    •   
Powered by Frankly