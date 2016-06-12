Duncan child missing, police need your help

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) –The Duncan Police Department needs your help to find a missing child.

Damion Alexander Davidson went missing from his home on the 1400 block of North 7th Street Sunday morning. The last time he was seen was around 7:30 Sunday morning at the Chisholm Corner Store at 10th and Beech.

Damion is 8 years old, four feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and was wearing Captain America pajamas.

Damion is autistic and non-verbal.

If you see Damion, call the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112.

