Countless road closures due to area flooding

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The following are road closures that were announced as of Sunday evening and Monday morning. Some roads may be open, but always use caution and and allow extra travel time. Do not drive around barricades.

Comanche County

Here is the list of road closures in Comanche County as of 11:26 a.m. Monday:

Lawton:

Southwest 4th Street and ‘I’ Avenue

Northeast 15th Street

Northwest 15th Street and Lincoln Avenue

County:

Madische Road and State Highway 49

120th Street between Spencer Road and Carlson Road

120th Street between Meers-Porter Hill Road and Wolf Road

120th Street north of Cache Road – washed out

135th Street and State Highway 65

Gore Boulevard west of State Highway 65 – pavement damage

Gore Boulevard and 165th Street – washed out

State Highway 65 four miles north of State Highway 7

State Highway 65 and Bishop Road – washed out

State Highway 65 and Coombs Road – washed out

Coombs Road at Bailey Creek (west of State Highway 65) – washed out

Trail Road south of State Highway 7 to Bishop Road – washed out

Bishop Road east of Trail Road – buckled

Rogers Lane west of 120th Street – washed out

Cotton County

Here is a list of road closures in Cotton County as of 6:20 p.m. Sunday:

State Highway 53 at State Highway 65 heading east

Elevator Road, north of State Highway 5

Wine Valley Road, north of State Highway 53

CR1760 just east of State Highway 65

State Highway 53, east of Walters at Beaver Creek

Trail Road, north of State Highway 53

Guys Street in Walters, just north of Old Armory - Bridge out

Stephens County

Here is a list of road closures in Stephens County as of 7:40 p.m. Sunday:

Beech Road, just west of 8 Mile Road

Plato Road between 4 Mile Road and 6 Mile Road

Caddo Road 4.5 miles west of US 81

Terry Road between Oklahoma Hills and 2nd Street

Every East/West road between 7 Mile Road and 8 Mile Road, State Highway 7 south to Terry Road

Tucker 1.5 miles south of State Highway 7

4 Mile Road between Osage and Gatlin Road

Elk 4-5 miles west of US 81

North St between Camelback and Plato

Terry Road 3.5 miles west of US 81

Camelback between 6 Mile Road and 7 Mile Road

5 Mile Road between Beech and Elk

Cherokee between old and new US 81

State Highway 29 and 13 Mile Road

Rose Road and McCubbin Creek

McKinley east of Ball Park

42 just north of Seminole

Old 81, just south of Oliver

3 Mile Road between Nabor and Caddo

Heffington just west of Blackburn

Beech between 6 Mile Road and 8 Mile Road

Elk from 4 Mile Road to 8 Mile Road

Plainsman just north of State Highway 29

State Highway 7 between 6 Mile Road and 7 Mile Road

Camelback between 5 Mile Road and 6 Mile Road

Gatlin 2.5 miles east of US 81

Duncan Lake Road 3 miles south of State Highway 29

CR1600 west of 4 Mile Road

Terry Road west of 42nd

Duncan Lake Road between Old 7 and the S curve

Caddo County

Here is a list of road closures in Caddo County as of 7:06 p.m. Sunday:

CS2470 between CR1420 and CR1430

CR1420 east of CR1420 - Bridge out

CS 2630 1.5 miles south of SH19 - Bridge out

CR1480 at CS2640- Bridge out

Grady County

Here is a list of road closures in Grady County as of 6:47 p.m. Sunday:

CS 2780 just south of CR1600

CR1600 just east of CS 2780

CR 1520 .25 mile east of CS2800

CS2790 .5 mile north of CR 1570

CS2970 just north of CR1520

CS2780 at CR1460

CS2790 from State Highway 17 to CR 1590

State Highway 7 between Lawton and Duncan is closed between 5 Mile Road and 8 Mile Road due to flooding of Beaver Creek.

The Lawton Fire Department has begun evacuations of the Garden Village neighborhood only, on the city's east side. Residents in Garden Village and Turtle Creek are being urged to stay in place until the firefighters are able to escort you out.

The city has opened a warming station at the Great Plains Coliseum for those who are displaced. They are using Lawton Public School buses to shuttle people to that location on Southwest Sheridan Road.

Part of the roof collapsed at JC Penney in Central Mall in Lawton, prior to its opening Sunday, because of the heavy rainfall. No injuries were reported.

Travel is strongly discouraged until the water recedes, which could take until early evening, in some spots.



As of 11:00 p.m. Sunday, 15 flood gates at Lake Ellsworth were open at 16 inches each. Lake Lawtonka had one gate open at 12 inches and the other 5 open at 11 inches each.

