Countless road closures due to area flooding

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The following are road closures that were announced as of Sunday evening and Monday morning. Some roads may be open, but always use caution and and allow extra travel time. Do not drive around barricades.
Comanche County
Here is the list of road closures in Comanche County as of 11:26 a.m. Monday:
Lawton:
Southwest 4th Street and ‘I’ Avenue
Northeast 15th Street
Northwest 15th Street and Lincoln Avenue
County:
Madische Road and State Highway 49
120th Street between Spencer Road and Carlson Road
120th Street between Meers-Porter Hill Road and Wolf Road
120th Street north of Cache Road – washed out
135th Street and State Highway 65
Gore Boulevard west of State Highway 65 – pavement damage
Gore Boulevard and 165th Street – washed out
State Highway 65 four miles north of State Highway 7
State Highway 65 and Bishop Road – washed out
State Highway 65 and Coombs Road – washed out
Coombs Road at Bailey Creek (west of State Highway 65) – washed out
Trail Road south of State Highway 7 to Bishop Road – washed out
Bishop Road east of Trail Road – buckled
Rogers Lane west of 120th Street – washed out
Cotton County
Here is a list of road closures in Cotton County as of 6:20 p.m. Sunday:
State Highway 53 at State Highway 65 heading east
Elevator Road, north of State Highway 5
Wine Valley Road, north of State Highway 53
CR1760 just east of State Highway 65
State Highway 53, east of Walters at Beaver Creek
Trail Road, north of State Highway 53
Guys Street in Walters, just north of Old Armory - Bridge out
Stephens County
Here is a list of road closures in Stephens County as of 7:40 p.m. Sunday:
Beech Road, just west of 8 Mile Road
Plato Road between 4 Mile Road and 6 Mile Road
Caddo Road 4.5 miles west of US 81
Terry Road between Oklahoma Hills and 2nd Street
Every East/West road between 7 Mile Road and 8 Mile Road, State Highway 7 south to Terry Road
Tucker 1.5 miles south of State Highway 7
4 Mile Road between Osage and Gatlin Road
Elk 4-5 miles west of US 81
North St between Camelback and Plato
Terry Road 3.5 miles west of US 81
Camelback between 6 Mile Road and 7 Mile Road
5 Mile Road between Beech and Elk
Cherokee between old and new US 81
State Highway 29 and 13 Mile Road
Rose Road and McCubbin Creek
McKinley east of Ball Park
42 just north of Seminole
Old 81, just south of Oliver
3 Mile Road between Nabor and Caddo
Heffington just west of Blackburn
Beech between 6 Mile Road and 8 Mile Road
Elk from 4 Mile Road to 8 Mile Road
Plainsman just north of State Highway 29
State Highway 7 between 6 Mile Road and 7 Mile Road
Camelback between 5 Mile Road and 6 Mile Road
Gatlin 2.5 miles east of US 81
Duncan Lake Road 3 miles south of State Highway 29
CR1600 west of 4 Mile Road
Terry Road west of 42nd
Duncan Lake Road between Old 7 and the S curve
Caddo County
Here is a list of road closures in Caddo County as of 7:06 p.m. Sunday:
CS2470 between CR1420 and CR1430
CR1420 east of CR1420 - Bridge out
CS 2630 1.5 miles south of SH19 - Bridge out
CR1480 at CS2640- Bridge out
Grady County
Here is a list of road closures in Grady County as of 6:47 p.m. Sunday:
CS 2780 just south of CR1600
CR1600 just east of CS 2780
CR 1520 .25 mile east of CS2800
CS2790 .5 mile north of CR 1570
CS2970 just north of CR1520
CS2780 at CR1460
CS2790 from State Highway 17 to CR 1590
State Highway 7 between Lawton and Duncan is closed between 5 Mile Road and 8 Mile Road due to flooding of Beaver Creek.
The Lawton Fire Department has begun evacuations of the Garden Village neighborhood only, on the city's east side. Residents in Garden Village and Turtle Creek are being urged to stay in place until the firefighters are able to escort you out.
The city has opened a warming station at the Great Plains Coliseum for those who are displaced. They are using Lawton Public School buses to shuttle people to that location on Southwest Sheridan Road.
Part of the roof collapsed at JC Penney in Central Mall in Lawton, prior to its opening Sunday, because of the heavy rainfall. No injuries were reported.
Travel is strongly discouraged until the water recedes, which could take until early evening, in some spots.
As of 11:00 p.m. Sunday, 15 flood gates at Lake Ellsworth were open at 16 inches each. Lake Lawtonka had one gate open at 12 inches and the other 5 open at 11 inches each.
