Duncan Police continue search for missing child

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) –The Duncan Police Department is still searching for a missing child after he went missing early Sunday morning.

Damion Alexander Davidson was last seen on surveillance video around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at 10th Street and Beech. He was seen leaving Chisholm Corner at that time.

When Damion went missing from his home on the 1400 block of north 7th Street in Duncan, we was wearing Captain America pajamas. His pajama pants were later found in a tree near a creek south of Bois D’arc.

Damion is 8 years old, 4 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Damion is autistic and non-verbal.

He has a fascination with water and goes to Mark Twain Elementary, police believe he may have headed to the school. They are also searching creeks and streams. Additionally, Damion is familiar with the Dollar General at 5th and Elder. Police are continuing to search the areas around both stores, the school and waterways.

Lieutenant John Byers says this is an active search and people should not believe the rumors on social media.

"We're still searching for this young man. We are hoping to find, find him alive...find him in the best health that he can be. If we do find him, we're going to take him directly to the Duncan emergency room [and] get all the medical help we can get and get his family to him as quick as we can," Lt. Byers said.

Duncan Police have been assisted in the search by the Duncan community, Stephens County Emergency Management, OHP, area police departments and fire departments. They’ve made use of helicopters and drones along with dive teams in their search for Damien. At this time they’re asking community members who want to help to walk their neighborhoods and look in buildings and cars and under porches and decks.

Duncan Police want to keep water searches to the trained professionals.

If you have surveillance cameras, check them to see if they picked up on Damien walking by. Police hope your camera may show something between the hours of 7 a.m. and noon Sunday between Spruce and Bois D’arc along Highway 81.

If you see anything or know anything about where Damion is, call the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112.

The search started in Duncan, but they will expand into the county area and possibly into Waurika Lake as necessary.

