Oklahoma State reaches CWS with 3-1 win over South Carolina

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Oklahoma State is back in the College World Series after 17 years behind Tyler Buffett's pitching performance in a 3-1 victory over South Carolina on Sunday that clinched the super regional.

The Cowboys (41-20) earned their 20th all-time trip to Omaha - and first since 1999. They used their powerful rotation to once again cool off a hot-hitting team in the NCAA Tournament.

At Clemson last week, Oklahoma State limited the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament champs to four runs in two games. This week, the Cowboys gave up two runs in two games to the Gamecocks (46-18) after they scored 51 in five games last week.

Corey Hassel and Donnie Walton had RBI singles in Oklahoma State's three-run fifth, helped by two errors by South Carolina.

