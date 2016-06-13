Lawton schedules flood cleanup for neighborhoods

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –After flooding damaged numerous homes on Lawton’s east side, the Solid Waste Division will start collecting damaged items.

Starting Wednesday, June 15, and lasting until Wednesday, June 22, items should be put out on the curb for residents living in Shelter Creek, Kingsbriar, Heritage Estates, Pebble Creek and area along Numu Creek.

Other areas will be provided service on a call-in and scheduled basis. For that service call 580-581-3413 or 580-581-3428.

They will not accept items containing refrigerant at this time.

For area still seeing flooded roads, the City of Lawton wants to remind everyone of the following:

Avoid travel in low lying areas that are prone to localized flooding.

Do not drive into standing water. Turn around don’t drown.

Report storm-related flooding and property damage by calling 580-581-3478. Provide contact name, address, telephone number and severity of damage. City personnel will respond as soon as possible.

Do not enter a flooded structure until it has been cleared by an inspector.

Repairs may require a permit. Contact License and Permits 580-581-3360.

If the damage that exceeds 50% of the value of the structure, the structure must be brought into compliance with floodplain regulations.

If you have specific questions, call the Stormwater Division at 580-581-3478.

