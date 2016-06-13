Rescuers find 94-year-old man's body

The man went missing over the weekend and was found Monday afternoon. (Source KSWO)

Sheriff Stradley said the man was on his way to church Sunday when he went missing. (Source KSWO)

Rescuers found the missing man and his truck in a creek near Sterling, Ok. (Source KSWO)

STERLING, OK (KSWO) –A 94-year-old man was found Monday afternoon after he was reported missing over the weekend.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the man went missing on his way to church in Sterling Sunday morning, and a Silver Alert was issued. They believe his truck was swept off Northeast 135th Street, just south of Spencer Road, and into a nearby creek.

Search crews went looking for the man and they found his truck in the creek Monday afternoon. The man was still inside the truck, unfortunately he had already passed away.

This is the only death reported from the June 12 flooding.

