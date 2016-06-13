Lawton road will close to replace snapped power poles - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton road will close to replace snapped power poles

Several power poles along Rogers Lane snapped during Sunday's storm. (Source KSWO) Several power poles along Rogers Lane snapped during Sunday's storm. (Source KSWO)
The closed section of Rogers Lane includes the bridge over East Cache Creek, which is still quite high. (Source KSWO) The closed section of Rogers Lane includes the bridge over East Cache Creek, which is still quite high. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –Multiple power poles along Rogers Lane in Lawton snapped during Sunday morning’s storm.

PSO will shut down Rogers Lane between Flower Mound Road and Garden Village Tuesday, June 14, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. so they can replace the broken poles.

The road will be opened once the repairs are completed.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

  • WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:52:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:39:15 GMT

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    •   
Powered by Frankly