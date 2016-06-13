Lawton road will close to replace snapped power poles

The closed section of Rogers Lane includes the bridge over East Cache Creek, which is still quite high. (Source KSWO)

Several power poles along Rogers Lane snapped during Sunday's storm. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –Multiple power poles along Rogers Lane in Lawton snapped during Sunday morning’s storm.

PSO will shut down Rogers Lane between Flower Mound Road and Garden Village Tuesday, June 14, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. so they can replace the broken poles.

The road will be opened once the repairs are completed.

