Ministry is offering flood relief to home owners

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief program is offering help to home owners impacted by the most recent wave of flooding.

The statewide organization has more than 5000 volunteers on stand-by to help.

The recovery teams respond to the immediate and emergency needs of homeowners. If your doorway or driveway is blocked, or your home has been flooded, the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief program will help you clean up. They will remove carpet, drywall and furniture that has been damaged by floodwaters. However, they do not offer any rebuilding services.

There is no income requirement for this assistance program, and it is available at no cost to home owners. They will be taking requests for help over the next few days. This is for home owners only, no businesses or rental properties.

If you or someone you know needs help recovery from the recent flooding, contact the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief program at 405-516-4822, or visit their webpage at www.okdisasterhelp.org.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.