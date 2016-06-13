Ministry is offering flood relief to home owners - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Ministry is offering flood relief to home owners

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source BGCO/Facebook) (Source BGCO/Facebook)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief program is offering help to home owners impacted by the most recent wave of flooding.

The statewide organization has more than 5000 volunteers on stand-by to help.

The recovery teams respond to the immediate and emergency needs of homeowners. If your doorway or driveway is blocked, or your home has been flooded, the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief program will help you clean up. They will remove carpet, drywall and furniture that has been damaged by floodwaters. However, they do not offer any rebuilding services.

There is no income requirement for this assistance program, and it is available at no cost to home owners. They will be taking requests for help over the next few days. This is for home owners only, no businesses or rental properties.

If you or someone you know needs help recovery from the recent flooding, contact the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief program at 405-516-4822, or visit their webpage at www.okdisasterhelp.org.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly