Testimony ends in Rushing trial

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Testimony ended Monday in the Thorsten Rushing murder trial at the Comanche County Courthouse.

Rushing is on trial for the murders of his father and teenage brother. Monday morning, the State read testimony from two of Rushing's alleged accomplices that they had delivered during Rushing's preliminary hearing. Those two men, Wesley Bankston and Cody Davis, reneged on a plea agreement last week to testify against Rushing during the trial. However, the judge ruled their previous testimony could be used as evidence.

The prosecution also heard from the medical examiner, and then rested its case. The defense then rested without calling any witnesses.

The judge set closing arguments for 9 a.m. Tuesday, followed by jury instructions.

