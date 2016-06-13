Search for missing Duncan boy continues

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -More than 24 hours after a little boy went missing in Duncan, the desperate search for him continues.

Damion Alexander Davidson, 8, was reported missing from his home around 7:45 a.m. Sunday during the downpour. To make matters worse, Damion is autistic and non-verbal.

He was last seen on surveillance video walking up to a Dollar General a few blocks from his home just before 7 a.m. Sunday; he left after realizing the store was closed. About 45 minutes later, he was caught on surveillance video at another store a mile and a half away, but that's the last time he was seen.

Searchers found his pajama pants Sunday in some branches that were hanging over Claridy Creek between Bois D'arc Road and the Duncan Bypass. The family says Damion likes thunderstorms and the water, and they think he might have gone out to play when he heard the rain. They are still hopeful that he's still alive.

"I'm not going to give up, you know, we can't give up...we gotta find him," said Kathy Davidson, Damion’s aunt.

Even though Damion is non-verbal and is on the autism spectrum, his aunt says he's an active child.

"He moves around a lot, so I think that's what we're hoping he's doing. You know, he's moving around. Maybe trying to find his way back home and of course with all the rain he might be moving from spot to spot and we're just missing him," Davidson said.

Police are exploring the possibility that Damion might have been trying to go to school because of where he stopped along the way. If that was the case, then he could have walked down to Highway 81, which was flooded.

"If he did go into that water, at 50 pounds, at even 150 pounds, if you go into that water, you're going to get swept away at that time. We're hoping that he didn't make it that far. We're hoping that he's hid up somewhere in an outbuilding or something like that," said Duncan Police Lt. John Byers.

Davidson says they don't think he would have actually gone in the water.

"He likes to go to the edge and play. You know, maybe pat it or whatever, but he knows he can't swim. So doesn't...he won't go into the water, at least we don't think he would," Davidson said.

Damion has brown hair and green eyes. He is about four feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Byers wants everyone in Duncan to look around outside their homes to see if Damion could be hiding in a car or shed outside. If you see him, the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112 or call 911.

The search started in Duncan, but they will expand into the county area and possibly into Waurika Lake as necessary.

