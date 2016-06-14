Candlelight vigil held for Orlando victims - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Candlelight vigil held for Orlando victims

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton residents gathered Monday night to remember and show support for the LGBT community after 50 people were killed in the mass shooting in Orlando over the weekend.

In a candlelight vigil at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lawton, a few dozen people gathered as pride flags were flown.

Event organizer Tracy Riemer said though the vigil is over a thousand miles away from where the killings took place, everyone is joined in spirit.

"Because something like that makes you feel helpless,” Riemer said. “You want to do something to help, but you can’t drive to Florida, so this is something we can do, some action we can take to show the community the people that are hurting that we are hurting too."

Organizers said though they are remembering the lives that were lost in Orlando, they also wanted those hurting in our LGBT community to know they are not alone.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

  • WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:52:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:39:15 GMT

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    •   
Powered by Frankly