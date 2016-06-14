Candlelight vigil held for Orlando victims

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton residents gathered Monday night to remember and show support for the LGBT community after 50 people were killed in the mass shooting in Orlando over the weekend.

In a candlelight vigil at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lawton, a few dozen people gathered as pride flags were flown.

Event organizer Tracy Riemer said though the vigil is over a thousand miles away from where the killings took place, everyone is joined in spirit.

"Because something like that makes you feel helpless,” Riemer said. “You want to do something to help, but you can’t drive to Florida, so this is something we can do, some action we can take to show the community the people that are hurting that we are hurting too."

Organizers said though they are remembering the lives that were lost in Orlando, they also wanted those hurting in our LGBT community to know they are not alone.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.