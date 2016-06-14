Central Mall hit by storms - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Central Mall hit by storms

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - While East Lawton was hit hardest by Sunday's rainfall, Central Mall also suffered extensive damage after filling with several inches of water.

The courtyard flooded along with several stores, and the mall closed down Sunday and Monday.

In a post to their Facebook, Central Mall apologized for the inconvenience, and said they planned to reopen Tuesday at regular hours.

