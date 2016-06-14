Rushing case goes to the jury

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –The defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments to the jury in the Thorsten Rushing murder trial and the case has gone to the jury.

The jury started deliberating at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and will continue until they can reach a unanimous verdict.

Prosecutor Mark Stoneman started by telling the jury that they had heard all of the evidence and testimony, and that it was now time for them to complete their duty. He re-showed some of the crime scene photos before replaying the 911 call from Rushing. He then walked through all of the key testimony that most witnesses had given.

In Stephen Jones’ closing arguments, he targeted the credibility of the state's witnesses, saying they had consistently lied throughout the entire process. He asked the jury if they could really trust witnesses who refused to testify after agreeing to.

Stoneman then closed and brought up the fact that Jones referred to the witness’s stories changing as "lies," but anything that Rushing said wrong was simply "a mistake."

The jury will only determine if Rushing is guilty or not guilty at this stage of the process. This is a death penalty case, so once they decide, they will then begin the penalty phase.

The jury reached a verdict two hours after the case was given to them.

