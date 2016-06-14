Search for missing Duncan boy enters third day

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) –Now in its third day, the search for a missing Duncan boy is still ongoing.

Damion Alexander Davidson, 8, went missing Sunday morning from his home on the 1400 block of north 7th Street in Duncan. Damion is described as having brown hair and green eyes. He’s four feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. Damion is autistic and non-verbal. He was wearing Captain America pajamas when he left, but search teams found his pants in tree branches hanging over Claridy Creek between Bois D’arc and the Duncan Bypass.

Damion was seen walking up to a Dollar General shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, but he left when he realized the store was closed. He was later caught on camera at Chisholm Corner about 1.5 miles away at 7:45 a.m. He has not been seen since then.

Police say Damion was familiar with both of the stores and went to Mark Twain Elementary School. Family says Damion likes thunderstorms and water, and the area experienced a massive thunderstorm that dumped inches of water in a short time around the time he went missing.

Searches have primarily focused on paths from his home going to both stores and his school in hopes that he would be found. Police and search crews are also searching waterways.

"He moves around a lot, so I think that's what we're hoping he's doing. You know, he's moving around," Kathy Davidson, Damion’s aunt, said in an interview Monday. “With all the rain he might be moving from spot to spot and we're just missing him.”

If you live in the Duncan area and want to help search, police are asking you to check your surveillance video to see if it picked up on Damion. Additionally, searching your neighborhood streets and checking cars and vacant homes, as well as under porches and anywhere a small child could hide, is a good idea. However, Duncan Police are asking you to leave water searches to the professionals.

Helicopters, drones and K9s have all been used in the search for Damion and drones and K9s will be used again Tuesday. The Duncan Police Department says volunteer firefighters are on standby.

The search started in Duncan, but it may be expanded to include Stephens County and into Waurika Lake if necessary.

Duncan Police said as of 5:08 p.m. Tuesday, they still had not found Damion. DPD said they used drones and K9s and also cleared out debris while crews searched the water all day long. More crews were heading out Tuesday evening.

If you see him, the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112 or call 911.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.