4 kids, employee inhaled toxic gas at Iowa Park pool

IOWA PARK, TX (KSWO) –Chlorine gas at the Iowa Park Municipal Pool was inhaled by four children and a city employee Monday.

Jerry Flemming, Iowa Park’s city manager, said a combination of dry chemicals were mixed and water was added before the mixture was added at the pool’s edge. Chlorine gas, which is toxic, was released by accident and subsequently inhaled by four children, all 12 years old and younger, and a city employee.

The pool manager and lifeguards evacuated the pool and made sure everyone got away from the gas. Police showed up and secured the scene and the volunteer fire department treated the five victims. An additional child complained of having burning eyes and was treated and released.

Two of the five initial victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other three were taken by personal vehicles. All five of them were treated, monitored and then released.

Flemming says the toxic gas dissipated and was never a threat to anyone outside of the pool area. The Iowa Park VFD neutralized leftover materials and the pool water was assessed and treated.

The pool was back open by 6 p.m. Monday for a private party and the public was allowed to use it again Tuesday at noon.

Pool operators have been briefed on how to test and treat the pool water correctly. All of the lifeguards were briefed on public health and safety procedures in case something happens in the future that involved multiple casualties.

