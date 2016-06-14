Jury comes back with decision in Rushing trial

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –After only two hours of deliberation, the jury reached a verdict in the Thorsten Rushing trial.

The jury found Thorsten Rushing guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Rushing was accused of killing his dad, Uwe, and his 13-year-old brother, Stefan, in January 2014.

Tuesday started with the prosecution and defense giving their closing arguments before handing the trial over to the jury.

Prosecutor Mark Stoneman told the jury that they had heard all of the evidence and testimony, and that it was now time for them to complete their duty. He re-showed some of the crime scene photos before replaying the 911 call from Rushing. He then walked through all of the key testimony that most witnesses had given.

In Stephen Jones’ closing arguments, he targeted the credibility of the state's witnesses, saying they had consistently lied throughout the entire process. He asked the jury if they could really trust witnesses who refused to testify after agreeing to.

Stoneman then closed and brought up the fact that Jones referred to the witness’s stories changing as "lies," but anything that Rushing said wrong was simply "a mistake."

Shortly after the jury started deliberating at 1:30 p.m., they returned to the courtroom to go over some of the presented evidence. Two hours later, the jury returned with a guilty verdict.

Four other teens involved in the homicides took plea deals in exchange for their testimony against Rushing. Cody Davis and Wesley Bankston backed out of their agreement to testify against Rushing on Wednesday, June 8, and the judge found them in contempt of court. The judge then allowed the state to use their previous testimony during Rushing’s preliminary hearing as evidence.

Cody Davis was sentenced to 35 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact, and in exchange for promising to testify against Rushing.

Wesley Bankston was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for two counts of first-degree murder, and for promising to testify against Rushing.

Ethan Thompson tried to back out of testifying against Rushing in exchange for a better deal, but a new deal was denied and he still testified against Rushing. Thompson was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years in exchange for his testimony.

Timothy Delahoy, one of the four other teens involved in the deaths of Uwe and Stefan Rushing, was sentenced to five years in prison for one count of conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of accessory after the fact, and in exchange for his testimony.

Investigators say Rushing shot and killed his father and shot his younger brother. They say he then used a glove to smother his brother because he wasn’t dying fast enough.

Rushing’s sentencing will be set at a later time.

