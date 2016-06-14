97 headstones knocked over in Lawton cemetery

The City isn't sure how much it will cost to repair the headstones or where the money will come from. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Workers at Highland Cemetery in Lawton are left with the task of picking up 97 headstones they believe were knocked over by vandals.

City of Lawton Parks and Recreation director Jack Hanna says they believe two or three people pushed the headstones over sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning after the gates were closed. They are currently trying to contact family members of those whose grave stones were toppled over.

Hanna says they're also trying to get estimates on how much it will cost the city to put the headstones upright, and they are not yet sure where they will get the funding.

