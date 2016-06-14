State of emergency declared in 9 OK counties - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State of emergency declared in 9 OK counties

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) –Nine Oklahoma counties were named in a state of emergency declaration Tuesday following the weekend’s storms.

Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb declared a state of emergency for Caddo, Carter, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, McClain, Murray and Stephens counties following high winds, flooding and tornadoes that hit the counties starting on Saturday. If conditions warrant it, more counties may be added to the list.

Damage assessments are ongoing, but initial reports show damage in Apache, Cyril, Lawton and Walters. Lawton alone saw a roof collapse and flooding at Central Mall, a couple trapped in their attic while seeking refuge from flood water and widespread destruction in some of Lawton’s northeast neighborhoods.

The declaration will allow state agencies to make emergency purchases for disaster relief and preparedness. This is also the first step in getting federal aid if it’s necessary.

The City of Lawton is also hoping to collect information from those affected by the flood to forward it along to FEMA and other agencies.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

