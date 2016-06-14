Car pulled from high water

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cleanup from the weekend’s flooding continued Tuesday.

A car was removed from water just south of Central Mall after water receded enough to reach it. Witnesses said the driver became stuck Monday morning, but managed to escape through the back window and climb onto the roof.

Police were able to save the man, but had to wait until water levels lowered to get the car out.

