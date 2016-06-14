Fort Sill celebrates Flag Day, Army birthday - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fort Sill celebrates Flag Day, Army birthday

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
Connect

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Fort Sill played host to two celebrations Tuesday, both the Army's birthday and Flag Day.

American flags were on display to showcase the history of its heritage as those in attendance honored "Old Glory" and the U.S. military.

Some even wore period costumes, representing the different Army uniforms throughout the years.

Meanwhile, the most junior member on post, Private Skyler Swedlund, cut the cake with the most senior member, Brigadier General Randy McIntire.
"What it means to me is I'm part of a bigger institution,” McIntire said, “that my service is a small contribution to what's already been laid in front of me by the founding fathers and the many sacrifices made over the years."

Flag Day marks the adoption of the American flag by the Continental Congress in 1777, while this is the 241st birthday of the Army.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

