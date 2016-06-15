Oklahoma teen sentenced in death of Australian student

DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma teenager has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for his role in the 2013 shooting death of an Australian baseball player.

James Francis Edwards Jr., now 18, was the last of four suspects to be sentenced in the death of 22-year-old Christopher Lane in Duncan, about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. Edwards, who was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty in September to being an accessory to murder.

The Duncan Banner reports (http://bit.ly/1twdLK6 ) that Edwards was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison, but 10 years of that was suspended. He'll also receive credit for nearly three years of time served.

Lane, from Melbourne, Australia, held a baseball scholarship at East Central University in Ada and was visiting his girlfriend when he was killed.

Information from: The Duncan Banner, http://www.duncanbanner.com

