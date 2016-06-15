Duncan church helps those searching for missing child

Now in its fourth day, more than 80 people are actively searching for Damion. (Source KSWO)

First Baptist Church in Duncan is feeding the people searching for Damion. (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -A church in Duncan is trying to do their part as the search for Damion Davidson continues into its fourth day.

Duncan's First Baptist Church provided a free four course lunch for all volunteers, firefighters and officers who are fighting the heat in hopes of finding Damion. They also gave them, Gatorade, protein bars and snacks to take back with them to the search areas, as they are still working hard to find him and hope he's alive.

Duncan Police say they have between 80 to 100 people working the search now and all those people stopped by Duncan's First Baptist Church for lunch. They say this is just one way to show how the community sticks together.

"This is a way of saying thank you, we love you," said Steve Morcom, the associate pastor at Duncan’s First Baptist Church.

Morcom says he will keep his doors open for the volunteers and workers until they find Damion.

"Our heart breaks for this family and if we can help them find closure, I think that's what everyone here wants to do," Morcom said.

Duncan Police say they're grateful for the community's help and for people who have donated food, water, medicine and work gloves to make the search a little bit easier.

"It has been just a wonderful outpour of support," said Lt. John Byers, Duncan Police Department.

Lt. Byers says the way churches open their doors and volunteers offer their time is the Oklahoma Standard, and hope they continue the outreach even when this is over.

"It takes a toll on them. They volunteer their time to be on the fire or police department, but then again they're volunteering their time to look for Damion," Lt. Byers said.

Morcom wants people to know they're not giving up hope.

"Churches are here, at least this church is here, to serve this community and to be a light in the darkness," Morcom said.

Duncan PD says if you want to help, you can donate to any of the area volunteer fire departments or to the Davidson family.

Damion was last seen on surveillance camera around 7:45 a.m. Sunday. Since then police have found his pajama pants, but nothing else. Damion is 8 years old, 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Damion is autistic and non-verbal.

If you see Damion, call the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112 or call 911.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.