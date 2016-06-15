Anadarko man died after hitting horse on highway

A man from Anadarko died Wednesday morning after he hit a horse on Highway 81. (Source KSWO)

RUSH SPRINGS, OK (KSWO) -A man is dead after his car collided with a horse that was standing in the middle of the highway Wednesday morning.

According to OHP, 58-year-old Ricky Price of Anadarko died after his car hit a horse, which was standing on Highway 81. It happened at 5:40 a.m., just south of Rush Springs.

Troopers say Price's car left the roadway and eventually came to a stop 1,043 feet away in the center median after striking the animal.

Price died at the scene, and the horse was also killed in the crash.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.