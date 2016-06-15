Anadarko man died after hitting horse on highway - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Anadarko man died after hitting horse on highway

A man from Anadarko died Wednesday morning after he hit a horse on Highway 81. (Source KSWO) A man from Anadarko died Wednesday morning after he hit a horse on Highway 81. (Source KSWO)

RUSH SPRINGS, OK (KSWO) -A man is dead after his car collided with a horse that was standing in the middle of the highway Wednesday morning.

According to OHP, 58-year-old Ricky Price of Anadarko died after his car hit a horse, which was standing on Highway 81. It happened at 5:40 a.m., just south of Rush Springs.

Troopers say Price's car left the roadway and eventually came to a stop 1,043 feet away in the center median after striking the animal.

Price died at the scene, and the horse was also killed in the crash.

