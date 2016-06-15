One Tank Trips: Artesian Hotel and Spa

SULPHUR, OK (KSWO) -If you're looking for a One Tank Trip to a luxury hotel this summer, you don't need to look any further than the town of Sulphur, just down State Highway 7, east of I-35.

The Artesian offers a mix of old fashioned elegance and modern amenities while keeping in touch with its roots, which date back before statehood.

"The original Artesian Hotel sat in this very spot, built in 1906, burned to the ground in 1962 and there was this huge groundswell to have the property come back. Ultimately, the Chickasaw Nation saw that vision, purchasing the rebuilt property in 1972, brought it out of bankruptcy, renamed it the Chickasaw Motor Inn. It was torn down and rebuilt to its former glory in 2013," explained Nick Starns.

There are 81 rooms in the four-story hotel, decorated in earth tones and spacious suites to make you feel right at home…if your home includes a full-service exercise room, three restaurants and a place to be pampered, giving your body and mind a chance to be refreshed naturally.

"We have a wonderful spa, serenity spa, here at The Artesian. That is a true throwback to the original grandeur of the original property when Sulphur was known for mineral baths and the healing waters here in Sulphur," Starns explained.

That water theme is present throughout The Artesian, with indoor and outdoor pools to provide an escape no matter the weather, as well as a huge hot tub.

"One of the biggest attractions at our property is the Cloverleaf Spa Bath House area. Just a massive hot tub, beautiful with a waterfall that comes down to really accentuate that," Starns said.

The Artesian is just two blocks from the Chickasaw National Recreation Area, as well as several shops and boutiques.

"Wonderful things you can see in the area, and you can walk everywhere. We like to tell people we're everything to everyone just because we have a diverse group of demographics of folks who come in to see us here at The Artesian," Starns said.

