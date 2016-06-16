Man arrested for indecent exposure at library

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –Lawton Police arrested a man after witnesses and victims said he exposed himself to a child and an adult.

Police were called to the Lawton Public Library just after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a man who exposed himself to a child, and the man was still there. Library staff directed police to the man in question, and the child and the child’s parent confirmed 55-year-old Todd N. Tillotson was the man who exposed himself.

While at the library, a woman told police Tillotson exposed himself to her by the entrance.

Tillotson was arrested for lewd or indecent acts to a child under the age of 16 and for indecent exposure.

Police say the case is being actively investigated and they expect to present their case to the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office Thursday.

