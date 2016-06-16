Search for Damion ongoing, starts to move south - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) –Now in its fifth day, the search for Damion continues.

Damion Alexander Davidson went missing from his Duncan home Sunday morning. He was last seen on store surveillance video around 7:45 a.m. Damion is 4’, 50 lbs. and he has brown hair and green eyes. He is autistic and non-verbal. Damion was last seen wearing Captain America pajamas, but police later found his pajama pants in tree branches hanging over Claridy Creek.

Family says Damion loves thunderstorms and water, so search crews have paid particular attention to the waterways around Duncan.

Police and family say Damion is familiar with Dollar General and Chisholm Corner and he goes to Mark Twain Elementary, so police believe he may have tried going to those locations. He was seen on surveillance video at the two stores Sunday morning.

Duncan’s First Baptist Church has been feeding search and rescue teams and many people have donated food, clothing, gloves and drinks to the searchers.

Helicopters, drones, dive teams and K9s have all been used in the search for Damion, and Duncan Police have continued to use available resources.

As of Thursday, the search for Damion is continuing further south. Duncan Police say they’ve worked with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office to comb through rural areas south of Duncan. They’re also using three drones and several people to search on foot.

Dive teams were even able to search new areas that were previously blocked.

While the search for Damion is being scaled back, it is not being called off. Duncan Police say they’re concentrating their search efforts on places of interest while going through hours of drone video.

Police are asking anyone along Beech and Oak between 10th Street and Highway 81 to check their surveillance video and walk around their area.

