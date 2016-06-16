FIRST ALERT: A big warm-up followed by rain chances

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Dry and warm the next few days before a pattern shift arrives for next week.

Tonight mostly cloudy skies changing to mostly clear skies by early Thursday morning. Tree allergies will be high this week due to warm and windy conditions.

We're also going to be dealing with high to extreme fire danger out W on Friday as temps climb into the mid 80s and winds gust up to 35 mph.

Cloud cover increase from Friday into the weekend. We stay in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday before rain and storms drop our temps into the mid 70s on Monday.

A weak cold front will slide through Saturday afternoon, slightly dropping our temps into Sunday before stalling to our S. A warm front will then overtake the stationary front and lift N through Texoma, increasing moisture and rain chances Sunday. Some strong to severe storms will be possible, but right now the chance for severe storms will be low. Rain and storm chances persist Monday through Wednesday as the upper level low stays out W. Anywhere from one to three inches of rain will be possible across Texoma.

A strong cold front arrives Tuesday, dropping our temps into the upper 50s as we head into Wednesday of next week.

- First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey

