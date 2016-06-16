LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A "First Alert Weather Day" has been issued for Friday night for the threat of severe weather.

For the rest of this afternoon, we'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Overnight, we'll remain quiet with lows in the mid 50s.

Clouds will increase through the day Friday ahead of our next storm system, but we will remain dry. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered to widespread thunderstorms are expected to develop in the evening, especially near and after sunset. Storms will continue overnight through Saturday morning. Threats expected are very large hail, damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and flash flooding. Make sure to have ways to be alerted of severe weather during the overnight.

Showers and storms will slowly push east during the day Saturday along with any severe threat. Highs will come crashing down into the 60s. Sunday will be a cool day with a few lingering showers across southwest Oklahoma and highs struggling to hit 60.

Thankfully, much of next week is looking to stay quiet.

Enjoy the rest of your Thursday!

~First Alert Chief Meteorologist Austin Bowling

