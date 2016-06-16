FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Today & Monday

The threat of a storm or two continues this evening. So far, the cap is holding and we're just seeing some cumulus clouds with storms trying to build. If any storms get going it'll be between when you're reading this and 7 pm. If any do get going, they could last through the late evening hours. Main threats are hail and strong winds. A tornado can't be ruled out especially on storms near the Red River.

First Alert Day remains for Monday as the chance for severe weather is better. We won't have some of the limiting factors tomorrow like we're seeing this evening. Overnight, a round of thunderstorms will be possible in the early morning hours. Not expecting many problems with these but they could produce small hail in the somewhat stronger cells. Large hail and strong damaging winds will be the main threat tomorrow before the storms merge into a line where heavy rain and strong winds will be the main threats. Overnight, the heavy rain will continue into Tuesday before we clear out around lunch.

I've kept rain chances for Wednesday as we could see another round of showers possible. We eventually dry out through the rest of the week and highs will be cooler in the 60s and low 70s.

- First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder

