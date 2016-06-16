LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Hope you're enjoying your Saturday. Very nice day to go outside as our temperatures work their way into the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be a completely different story though, especially in eastern Texoma. Moisture surges back in as a dryline moves from west to east and dewpoints getting near 60...talk about sticky! Thunderstorms will develop ahead of the dryline and have the potential of being severe. There is a slight risk along and east of I44 and an enhanced risk for our far eastern counties, including Grady, Stephens, Jefferson and Montague counties. These thunderstorms have the potential of producing 70+MPH wind gusts, golf ball sized hail and a tornado or two but I think the tornado threat will be confined to the east. The timeframe for this event is from around 3 or 4pm to the early evening hours. If you haven't done so already, download our First Alert Weather App to help you stay aware and prepared for severe thunderstorms.

After this system moves out, we will be clear to start the week with temperatures staying in the 70s. Another system rolls in Tuesday evening with better chances of rain for most of Texoma, which will be great since we have all been pretty dry for the month of March. The rain and storms last for all day Wednesday and into early Thursday, models are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain...talk about a soaker.

We will clear out after that heading into Friday and most of your day on Saturday with temperatures in the 70s before another system comes in Saturday evening.

Have a great Saturday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Corey Lea

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.