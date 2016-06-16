Storms possible the next three days, some severe

This morning's cold front didn't do much except shift our winds to the north and make our temperatures a few degrees cooler compared to yesterday. Most places are still in the 80s though. Winds will shift back to the south tomorrow morning as the same front lifts back through the area and this front will also bring our moisture back. A disturbance moving through in the morning could spark some storms along the warm front that could produce small hail. Meteorologist John Cameron will be tracking those for you in the morning.

Tomorrow afternoon and Monday afternoon will bring a bigger threat for severe weather. Tomorrow, a few strong to severe storms could spark along the dry line. The biggest question is if the cap (warmer layer of air that prevents storms from building) will be too strong. If a storm does get going, we'll see them be capable of producing large hail and strong winds.

Monday is a better chance for severe weather which is why we've deemed it a First Alert Weather Day. The cap won't be an issue and we'll see storms fire along the dry line. These storms will also be capable of producing strong hail and damaging winds. If a storm is able to isolate itself away from other storms, we'll have to watch for a low tornado threat. These storms will then merge into a line and become more of a strong wind and heavy rain threat overnight. Storms move out by early afternoon Tuesday, maybe earlier in some areas. More showers could be possible Wednesday into Thursday but chances look low at this point.

- First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder

