Huge donation given toward CCMH ER

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Comanche County Memorial Hospital received a generous donation Thursday to help construct the hospital's new regional Drewry Family Emergency Center.

The Baxter family donated $50,000 in memory of Josephine Giannella and the lobby of the new emergency will bare her name in memory.



"The last seven years of her life, she spent here. And she spent a lot in the hospital, in the emergency room. She was always treated very well very respectfully great medical care. It was just a good place for her name to be maintained in the community,” said retired Major General Lee Baxter about his mother-in-law.

CCMH operates one of the busiest emergency departments in the state, with nearly 55,000 visits annually. The new center will increase the number of treatment rooms, bring in state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging and a rooftop heliport landing pad.

The project will add nearly 30,000 square feet to the existing emergency department.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Drewry Family Emergency Center will be held on June 28 at 2 p.m. The renovations to the emergency department are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2016.

