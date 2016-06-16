11 cadets graduate from Lawton Police Academy

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –The Lawton Police Department now has 11 more officers to help keep Lawton safe.

The new officers completed 20 weeks of extensive training before earning their badges, and they’re looking forward to what's next.

"To be honest with you, I'm very happy. It really hasn't...I don't think it really has quite sunk in, but I'm happy and I'm ready to move on and start with our next training of FTO time and learn and continue moving forward. So I'm excited," said Tina Bendele, one of the 11 new officers.

Lt. Brad Davis believes the graduates are a good addition to the department and hopes to see them work well together on the force.

"They all worked together, did a really good job and a great class overall," Lt. Davis said.

The new officers have a few more months of field training before being released as individual officers.

If you're interested in serving the Lawton community, the Lawton Police Department is still looking for new officers for the next class at the academy.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.