Foster mom sentenced in child's death

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A Fletcher woman who pleaded guilty in the killing of a 2-year-old foster child in her care was sentenced Thursday.

Heather Adams, 24, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 10 of those years suspended, which means she’ll have to serve at least 85% of her 20-year sentence before she’ll be eligible for parole.

Adams admitted she hit the little boy with her fists, but did not intend to kill him. The child and his younger brother had been placed in Adams' care just two weeks before he was killed in March 2015.

Adams was originally charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April.

