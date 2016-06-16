Mass shooting sparks gun control debate

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -After the mass shooting in Florida, residents in Southwest Oklahoma believe something needs to be done to control the violence, but they don't agree on what should be done.

The shooting at an Orlando night club left 49 dead and 53 more wounded has inflamed the nationwide debate. It sparked a filibuster on Capitol Hill as a U.S. senator from Connecticut spoke for 15 straight hours, refusing to leave the floor until other senators agreed to vote on gun control reform.

People in the area are extremely divided on their stance concerning gun control.

“I feel like guns in general are not a problem, but guns in the hands of criminals is a problem,” said Maurice Dowell.

“I believe it is our right to own firearms, but I also believe it is a privilege,” said Carole Wilson, owner of Bare Arms Gun Shop and Pistol Range in Elgin.

“Just take away the guns. The only gun I think you should have is the one that will protect your home and family,” said Tommy Frazier.

“Guns nowadays are too readily accessible," Donna Hill said.

With so much discussion about the process behind buying a gun, it’s a good idea to know what the process is

"You fill out a background check, it’s called a 44-73, it's a process you fill out your personal information, basically what's off your driver’s license, your name, address, that stuff,” said Wilson.

Wilson says after getting that personal information, they get a quick criminal history on the potential buyer before giving the information to the FBI.

"The process basically takes two minutes, based on the individual. We receive a response right there. You get three responses. It’s a proceed, a delay, which means there's something they want to look at further that could take up to 30 days, and a deny,” Wilson explained.

Wilson said that out of every 100 people trying to purchase guns around the country, on average, 69 will be approved immediately and only one will be rejected immediately.

Hill believes that is the problem.

"I think the system itself needs to be fixed, a better background check, looking deeper into a person’s lifestyle," Hill said.

While most people don’t agree, there was one common theme, no matter where they fell on the issue.

"If a gun's in a good guy’s hands, they can save countless lives. Like police officers, they can save countless lives with guns. Guns are not a problem, just the hands they're in. That's the problem," said Dowell.

