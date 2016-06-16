Volunteers look for missing Duncan boy

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -The search for a missing boy has moved out of the city of Duncan and into the rural areas of southern Stephens County.

When 8-year-old Damion Davidson went missing Sunday morning during a severe storm, hundreds of volunteers took to the streets of Duncan in a desperate search to find him. With investigators working around the clock as the heat continues to rise, volunteers have been right there with them searching and tending to exhausted search and rescue teams.

Residents thought of their own children and said if this was their child, they'd want everyone out searching trying to find the child, and so that's why they are spending more than 12 hours searching every day.

"We don't want a minute to go by that somebody is not searching," said Tori Maddox, a volunteer searching for Damion.

Maddox is the mother to an autistic child herself and has spent every day searching for Damion since she heard he went missing Sunday. Maddox can't help but think about what if this was her child.

"I would hope that everybody in the community would get together and be walking arm and arm scouring this town," she said.

Volunteers say the size of the group fluctuates as people go to work and come back after they get off. Maddox says the hardest part is the “what if's” that come along with the search, and trying to prepare themselves mentally.

"Time is not on our side, so we are going to keep the faith and keep the hope that he's still out there somewhere and that he's crying for our help and unfortunately we can't hear him," Maddox said.

Maddox says however this turns out, they just want to bring closure for the family.

"Whether it be us finding him alive or not at this point it doesn't matter, it's about bringing the little boy home," Maddox said.

Maddox says they will continue to search for the missing boy until he's found.

