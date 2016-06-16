Lawton mom sentenced for abandoning her child - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton mom sentenced for abandoning her child

Katie Blakely (Source Comanche County Detention Center) Katie Blakely (Source Comanche County Detention Center)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –A Lawton mom who pleaded guilty to abandoning her child was sentenced Thursday.

Katie Blakely pleaded guilty in May to abandoning her child at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in October 2015. The 3-month-old child was admitted to the hospital because it was malnourished and underweight.

Blakely was sentenced to 10 years in prison for child neglect and desertion. Of those 10 years, nine were suspended and she’ll have to serve at least 85% before she’s eligible for parole. Blakely will also get credit for time served.

