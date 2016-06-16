Lawton mom sentenced for abandoning her child

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –A Lawton mom who pleaded guilty to abandoning her child was sentenced Thursday.

Katie Blakely pleaded guilty in May to abandoning her child at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in October 2015. The 3-month-old child was admitted to the hospital because it was malnourished and underweight.

Blakely was sentenced to 10 years in prison for child neglect and desertion. Of those 10 years, nine were suspended and she’ll have to serve at least 85% before she’s eligible for parole. Blakely will also get credit for time served.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.