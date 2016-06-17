Resource center for flood victims to open - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Resource center for flood victims to open

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A resource center will be available the next two days for those affected by the recent floods.

Starting tomorrow a multi-agency resource center will be set up at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Annex Building located at 920 SW Sheridan Road.

Representatives from disaster relief groups will be on site Friday and Saturday.

The center will be open Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross is closing the overnight portion of their shelter at the fairgrounds.

They will be open tomorrow and every day until no longer needed, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

