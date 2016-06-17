Search takes emotional, physical toll - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Search takes emotional, physical toll

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - The search for a missing boy has moved out of the city of Duncan and into the rural areas of southern Stephens County.

As the search to find eight-year-old Damion Davidson enters day six, the efforts of the search and rescue teams are taking a toll, both mentally and physically.

"Adrenaline takes care of some of the emotions wanting to make a rescue, wanting to find the young man,” Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said. “But as it goes on, it takes a toll because you feel like you failed the family, you failed the citizens of Duncan, and the residents of Stephens County."

"Today has been a day where we were challenged with a lot of weather, heat and hot humidity,” Stephens County Wayne McKinney said. “It has taken its toll on some of our people. I can't tell you how many thousands of hours all the agencies involved have put into the search and rescue efforts for this young man."

Damion is autistic, and vanished Sunday morning during a severe thunderstorm.

Three members of the search and rescue team succumbed to heat exhaustion Thursday and were treated for symptoms, and in one case, injury, after falling.

Due to the rough terrain currently being searched in the county, only those with specialized training are searching the area. Investigators are asking that farmers and ranchers check their pastures, fence lines, and anywhere they experienced recent water overflow.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

  • WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:52:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:39:15 GMT

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    •   
Powered by Frankly