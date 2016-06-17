100 join search for Damion

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) –Now in its sixth day, the search for Damion Davidson has moved south of Duncan and is being headed up by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office.

Damion Alexander Davidson, 8, went missing Sunday morning. After days of searching in Duncan along waterways and areas they thought Damion might have gone, the search has been passed over to the sheriff’s office.

Searchers looked from Cherokee Road to Refinery Road along the creek with five drones, two helicopters and nearly 60 people on foot Thursday. The sheriff’s department says they will continue to utilize drones to search from the town of Comanche south to the Stephens/Jefferson County line.

As Friday’s search begins, they’ve asked for any donations of Gatorade, bananas and individual snack items to be dropped off at the Criminal Justice Complex, 3000 S 13th St. in Duncan.

Around 100 trained searchers from all over Southwest Oklahoma showed up to the command post Friday morning; they were only expecting 75-80. The first team left at 7:10 a.m. and the sheriff’s department says they’ll use their helicopter to fly searchers into remote areas that vehicles may not be able to get to.

When 8-year-old Damion Davidson went missing Sunday morning during a severe storm, hundreds of volunteers took to the streets of Duncan in a desperate search to find him. With investigators working around the clock as the heat continues to rise, volunteers have been right there with them searching and tending to exhausted search and rescue teams.

He was last seen on store surveillance video around 7:45 a.m. Damion is 4’, 50 lbs. and he has brown hair and green eyes. He is autistic and non-verbal. Damion was last seen wearing Captain America pajamas, but police later found his pajama pants in tree branches hanging over Claridy Creek.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.