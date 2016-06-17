LPD: Lock your vehicle, take valuables inside

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –The Lawton Police Department is urging everyone to lock their car doors and take valuable and sensitive items inside with you.

Police say since the beginning of 2016, there have been 265 reported car burglaries. LPD says they’ve seen an increase in the last few months, and the majority of times those burglaries involve ID cards, bank and credit cards, checks and firearms being taken. Often times the thefts are easily made because the vehicle was left unlocked.

“Please do not leave items such as documents or identification cards with personal information on them or credit cards and checks in your vehicle unattended. When these items are stolen, they are usually used to perpetrate other crimes such as identity theft, unlawful use of credit cards and bogus check writing, creating a snowball effect that ends up causing further financial loss to the victim,” said Det. Nancy Lombardo in an email.

Police are asking everyone to lock their vehicle, park in a well-lit area at night if you can, take your valuables and sensitive documents inside with you. If you have to leave your valuables in the car, cover them up or put them in the glove box.

If you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood or in a parking lot, call dispatch at 580-581-3272.

