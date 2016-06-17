Cash-N-Carry hit by car, driver cites brake failure - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cash-N-Carry hit by car, driver cites brake failure

The driver said he's glad no one was hurt when his brakes failed and he hit the gas station. (Source KSWO) The driver said he's glad no one was hurt when his brakes failed and he hit the gas station. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –The Cash-N-Carry on Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard was damaged after a car drove into the storefront.

The driver of the Oldsmobile said his brakes went out and he’s glad this didn’t happen on the highway. The driver also said he’s glad no one was hurt and that the hitting the curb first helped slow down his car.

The wreck happened at 11 a.m. Friday at the Cash-N-Carry at the corner of Northwest Smith Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

  • WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:52:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:39:15 GMT

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    •   
Powered by Frankly