Cash-N-Carry hit by car, driver cites brake failure

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –The Cash-N-Carry on Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard was damaged after a car drove into the storefront.

The driver of the Oldsmobile said his brakes went out and he’s glad this didn’t happen on the highway. The driver also said he’s glad no one was hurt and that the hitting the curb first helped slow down his car.

The wreck happened at 11 a.m. Friday at the Cash-N-Carry at the corner of Northwest Smith Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.

