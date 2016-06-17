$25,000 awarded in grants through Operation Round Up

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) –The Cotton Electric Charitable Foundation will distribute more than $25,000 to various organizations with money raised by co-op members.

The program, Operation Round Up, rounds up electric bills to the nearest dollar. Each bill is increased by anywhere between $0.01 and $0.99 for customers that have signed up for the program. On average, Cotton Electric says the participating member will contribute $6 per year.

The money collected through Operation Round Up is pooled together and then administered in a series of grants by the Cotton Electric Charitable Foundation.

In June, the board reviewed 18 applications and approved nine of them. In all, $25,024.60 will be distributed, including $2,500 that will go toward foundation repairs at the Center for Creative Living once more money is raised.

Cotton Electric Charitable Foundation says the second-quarter grants are as follows:

Chattanooga Community Center: $1,100.00 grant to purchase a water softener.

Chattanooga Public Schools: $3,124.60 grant to purchase LED light fixtures for classrooms.

Corum VFD: $800 grant to purchase an EMR Trauma Pack.

Fiesta in Fuqua / New Life Church: $500.00 grant for school supplies.

Holy City of the Wichitas: $5,000 grant for building repairs.

Pecan Creek VFD: $5,500 grant to outfit a tank and pumping unit.

Regional Food Bank: $2,500 grant to support Food for Kids programs in CEC area.

Velma Police Department: $1,500 grant to purchase a mobile radio and mic system.

Rockin' T Cure for Kids: $2,500 grant to help with a family’s expenses related to a devastating medical condition.

Since the foundation was established in 2004, they have given or pledged $932,407.14 in grants.

If you would like your organization to be considered for a grant, click here. Applications are due by August 31. The board will meet again on September 14 to review the applications.

