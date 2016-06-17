$25,000 awarded in grants through Operation Round Up - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

$25,000 awarded in grants through Operation Round Up

Operation Round Up (Source Cotton Electric Charitable Foundation) Operation Round Up (Source Cotton Electric Charitable Foundation)

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) –The Cotton Electric Charitable Foundation will distribute more than $25,000 to various organizations with money raised by co-op members.

The program, Operation Round Up, rounds up electric bills to the nearest dollar. Each bill is increased by anywhere between $0.01 and $0.99 for customers that have signed up for the program. On average, Cotton Electric says the participating member will contribute $6 per year.

The money collected through Operation Round Up is pooled together and then administered in a series of grants by the Cotton Electric Charitable Foundation.

In June, the board reviewed 18 applications and approved nine of them. In all, $25,024.60 will be distributed, including $2,500 that will go toward foundation repairs at the Center for Creative Living once more money is raised.

Cotton Electric Charitable Foundation says the second-quarter grants are as follows:

  • Chattanooga Community Center: $1,100.00 grant to purchase a water softener.
  • Chattanooga Public Schools: $3,124.60 grant to purchase LED light fixtures for classrooms.
  • Corum VFD: $800 grant to purchase an EMR Trauma Pack.
  • Fiesta in Fuqua / New Life Church: $500.00 grant for school supplies.
  • Holy City of the Wichitas: $5,000 grant for building repairs.
  • Pecan Creek VFD: $5,500 grant to outfit a tank and pumping unit.
  • Regional Food Bank: $2,500 grant to support Food for Kids programs in CEC area.
  • Velma Police Department: $1,500 grant to purchase a mobile radio and mic system.
  • Rockin' T Cure for Kids: $2,500 grant to help with a family’s expenses related to a devastating medical condition.

Since the foundation was established in 2004, they have given or pledged $932,407.14 in grants.

If you would like your organization to be considered for a grant, click here. Applications are due by August 31. The board will meet again on September 14 to review the applications.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

  • WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:52:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:39:15 GMT

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    •   
Powered by Frankly