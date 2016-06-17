Water park temporarily closed due to flooding - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Water park temporarily closed due to flooding

Comanche Nation Water Park is being cleaned up after Sunday's flooding. (Source Comanche Nation Water Park/Facebook) Comanche Nation Water Park is being cleaned up after Sunday's flooding. (Source Comanche Nation Water Park/Facebook)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The Comanche Nation Water Park is trying to get its doors reopened after it had to close down due to flooding on Sunday.

It's the second year in a row they had to shut down temporarily because of floods.

Their insurance agent is expected to survey the damage Friday or Saturday.

Employees will make sure the motors for the pools are working properly; they will also have to power wash the slides, pools and lazy river before they can open. 

They hope to be open by the beginning of July. However, you can still get a refund on your season pass by taking your receipt to the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

