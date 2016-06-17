1931 fountain looks to be repaired

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Leadership Lawton Fort Sill Class XXVI is working to raise the funds to restore an 85-year-old fountain on the grounds of the City Hall complex.

Saturday, they will host their 2016 poker run at Wind River Harley Davidson, with all proceeds benefiting the restoration project.

Pre-registration begins at 11 a.m. and the first bike will roll out at noon with the last bike coming back at 5 p.m. Bikes, trucks and cars are all welcome.

There will also be a 50-50 drawing.

The Lawton High School class of 1931 fountain has deteriorated due to age. Russell Anderson of Leadership Lawton Fort Sill hopes to repair it so that it becomes a permanent historical fixture in our community.

“When you come back out here you’re going to see the fountain just 100% operational. We took on something that could have been bulldozed and flattened and turned back into grass. There's a big historical factor to this project,” Anderson said.

The fountain, located on the south side of City Hall near the original Lawton High School main entrance, will be dedicated to Dr. Charles Graybill who served as the McMahon Foundation board of trustees for more than 30 years.

This is the last chance to raise the funds necessary for the project.

