Red Cross sets up one stop shop for Lawton flood victims

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Flood victims don't have to worry about going all over the city to find help.

The American Red Cross opened the Comanche County Fairgrounds to various disaster agencies so flood victims only have to go to one place to get the services they need.

Those services range from providing food and water to picking up tree limbs from front yards. Wes Carter, the regional communications manager for the American Red Cross, says it's essential for residents who had damage to their property to know they can come to the Comanche County Fairgrounds to get help.

"The important thing is for the people who have been affected for them to know that they can come to this, that this place exists. Getting that word out is vital, so that we can get as many people, if not all of them to come and see. Because you know, you may not need services from the Red Cross, but you may need it from the Southern Baptist," Carter said.

The facility will be open until 8 p.m. Friday and it will be open on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

If you would like to help out with the relief efforts, you can fill out a volunteer form on the American Red Cross website.

